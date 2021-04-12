Breakfast hosts promise ‘real local radio’

2CA’s new breakfast team, Jen Seyderhelm and Paul Holmes.

“REAL local radio” is the promise as 2CA adds a new face to its breakfast show from Monday (April 19).

Jen Seyderhelm will join host Paul Holmes weekdays, 5.30am-9am, for what the station promises to be an “energetic and fun way for Canberrans to start the day”.

Program director Pete Davidson said: “It’s a no-brainer to pair up Holmsey and Jen for breakfast. Their connection and chemistry will be a vibrant way for Canberra to wake up.

“This isn’t the same tired, old FM breakfast radio formula. It’s real local radio with real local personalities.”

Veteran announcer Paul Holmes, who has been with 2CA since 2018, previously hosted Sydney’s 2Day FM’s “Morning Crew” with Wendy Harmer and Peter Moon.

Holmsey says he can’t wait to work with Jen, adding that “she knows more about most things than I do”.

And Jen returned the compliment: “I can’t wait to wake up every morning as part of a station I love, with a team of not just colleagues but friends, and connecting with the people of the capital and surrounds through fun, music and real local radio”.

Jen has lived in Canberra for six years and is a podcast host, producer and educator and has had a hand in the creation of local, national and international podcasts.

CityNews
CityNews

