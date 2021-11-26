Bring a pen, it’s almost time to vote in Queanbeyan

WITH the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) election just days away, here’s everything you need to know about voting.

Election day is Saturday December 4, and it’s compulsory for people enrolled in the Queanbeyan-Palerang Local Government Area to vote.

There are 75 candidates fighting for a spot on the 11-member council.

All the major parties are running a ticket, plus a swag of independents.

Groups and candidate information can be found here.

Polling locations will be open to all voters, regardless of their vaccination status. However, all voters will need to wear a mask, and check in using the Service NSW app.

People will need to bring their own pen, and if feeling unwell should stay home.

NSW Electoral Commission staff will be wearing facemasks and are fully vaccinated. Physical distancing will be enforced at polling venues.

There’s also new rules around the distribution of political advertising material, which means no electoral advertising material can be handed out within 100 metres of the entrance to a polling place.

Pre-poll is now open but closes on December 3. There are two pre-polling stations in Queanbeyan; the Axis Youth Centre on Campbell Street and the Jerrabomberra Community Centre on Firethorn Place.

iVote online and operator assisted telephone voting is also open and will close on December 4 at 6pm. You will need to apply online ahead of voting to use iVote.

Polls open at 8am and close at 6pm on election day. A map of polling venues can be found here.

The fine for not voting is $55 and can increase to $65 if referred to Revenue NSW.