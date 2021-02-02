Brumbies count down the days to a hopeful trial

THE ACT Brumbies are still waiting on tenterhooks over whether or not their only planned pre-season trial remains on track for Saturday night (February 6).

WA is in a state of lockdown after confirmation over the weekend of a UK-variant coronavirus case was found in a hotel quarantine security guard.

That’s put the home clash against the Western Force in grave doubt as each day passes, just two weeks ahead of the Super Rugby season proper between the same two teams in Perth.

Brumbies front rower James Slipper remains hopeful that the WA rival will be cleared to play at Viking Park so not to upset the preparation of either side.

“Fingers crossed it goes to plan,” Slipper said.

“A fair bit of water has to go under the bridge.