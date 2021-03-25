Budding artists invited to reimagine ‘Sunflowers’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

YOUNG artists from primary and secondary schools are being invited to create their own version of Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” for the “Kids x Van Gogh challenge” at the National Gallery of Australia.

The competition will be judged by NGA director Nick Mitzevich, oOh!media chief content, marketing and creative officer Neil Ackland and the gallery’s assistant director of learning and digital Heather Whiteley Robertson.

Works of art by six finalists will be displayed alongside Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” on billboards, street and retail networks across the country, and one winner will also get the chance to see one of Van Gogh’s most famous paintings in real life, with a trip for up to four people to see “Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London”.

Mitzevich, known to be especially keen about educating young people in art, said: “By nurturing imagination from an early age – through initiatives such as ‘Kids x Van Gogh’ – we hope to inspire the next generation of art lovers.”

Submissions for “Kids x Van Gogh” challenge close at 5pm, Monday, April 12 at 5pm. Details on how to enter here.