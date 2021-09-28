Budget commits ‘long overdue’ funds to public housing

IN a move that the ACT government describes as the largest investment to public housing since the history of self-government, the government, as part of the 2021-22 Budget, will commit $100 million to increase and improve the amount of affordable and public housing.

The $100 million package includes:

An additional $80 million for public housing maintenance over the next three years.

$19 million in additional funding for the Growing and Renewing Public Housing program, taking the total budget funding over the next four years to $96 million to support delivering the government’s commitment to add 400 additional public housing dwellings and renew another 1000 properties.

$720,000 over four years to enable expressions of interest to build and operate long-term rental accommodation through the Build-to-Rent scheme on nominated land release sites in Turner and Lawson.

$640,000 for stage 1 of the Build to Rent model, that focuses on affordable and secure rental housing, on the existing Common Ground site in Gungahlin. This includes due diligence, site feasibility investigations and concept design.

Restructuring financial support and negotiating a long-term agreement with Community Housing Canberra Limited to manage affordable rentals on behalf of the government.

The ACT Council of Social Service (ACTCOSS) has today (September 29) welcomed the announcement, saying it responds to ongoing calls by ACTCOSS, ACT Shelter and other community sector organisations for improved public housing maintenance, the acceleration of the Growing and Renewing Public Housing program and the delivery of more affordable rental properties.

ACTCOSS CEO Dr Emma Campbell said: “We are pleased that the ACT government has responded to ACTCOSS’s call for additional investment for maintenance of public housing and the expansion of social housing in the ACT.

“Additional Investment in the maintenance of the ACT’s public housing stock is long overdue. Poor upkeep of public housing puts tenants’ safety, health and wellbeing at risk.

“We wouldn’t expect our politicians or public servants to have to operate in broken down buildings with poor security and broken windows. Similarly, public housing tenants deserve to live in safe and well-maintained homes.

“The ACT is in a housing crisis, with a shortfall of over 3000 social housing properties. We hope that the additional financial commitment to the growth and renewal program will accelerate the delivery of the promised 400 additional public housing dwellings and the renewal of 1000.”