Budget ‘prioritises’ reopening of Gungahlin pool

THE reopening of Gungahlin Leisure Centre has become an ACT government priority after it allocated funding to get it “back up-and-running” in the 2020-21 ACT Budget, released today (February 9).

Reopening of the centre, which includes a 50-metre lap pool, has been in doubt for more than 10 months, with Gungahlin’s squad swimmers forced to move to the Canberra Olympic Pool while lap swimmers “have been advised” to go to Lakeside Leisure Centre in Greenway, which is 32kms away at the other end of Canberra.

The $28.7 million pool was only opened in 2014, and in December, Liberal MLA for Yerrabi Leanne Castley laid the blame at the feet of former sports minister Andrew Barr for his inaction while in charge of the re-elected government.

However, today the government revealed funding has been allocated to get the 50-metre pool back up-and-running for the Gungahlin community as a priority.

“The exact cost of the repairs is subject to commercial negotiations,” said an ACT government spokesperson.

“This will allow the ACT government to begin the procurement process in the first quarter of 2021.

Gungahlin pool looking unlikely to open anytime soon

