Bungendore man cops $1000 fine for entering bar unvaccinated

AN unvaccinated man from Bungendore has been hit with a $1000 fine for entering a licensed premises on the weekend (November 19).
Police allege the 25-year-old was let inside the hotel by another man through a side entrance, which allowed him to by-pass entry requirements.
A short time later the man was asked by staff to produce evidence of vaccination and when unable to was asked to leave.
When talked to by police a few days later, he was issued a $1000 for breach of public health orders.
Police are reminding NSW residents that they must be fully vaccinated to visit a hospitality venue, and that they must carry vaccination evidence.
