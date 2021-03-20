Bureau warns of ‘damaging winds’ west of Canberra

The affected areas of the Bureau of Meteorology’s severe weather warning. The affected areas are in yellow.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has forecast damaging winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h with gusts exceeding 90 km/h, over elevated parts of the southern ranges and ACT above 1200 metres today (March 20).

With the prospect of persistent rainfall and increased winds for districts of the ACT throughout the day and into the early hours of Sunday morning, the ACT State Emergency Service is advising the community to:

– Move indoors.

– Move cars under cover and away from trees.

– Secure or put away loose items around houses and yards.

– Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

– Never drive, ride or walk through floodwater.

For assistance in a storm or flood call the ACTSES on 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).

