Businesses concerned about disaster payment cut-off

INNER south businesses, in a letter to territory and federal ministers, have expressed concerns about the imminent end to the Federal Disaster Payment for employees and the ACT Business Support Payments for businesses.

The concern was led by the Inner-South Canberra Business Council, who recalled that JobKeeper continued for several months after the end of the 2020 lockdown.

These concerns come after the federal government declared that it would be scaled back as each state and territory hits the 70 per cent and 80 per cent target vaccination rates for their populations aged 16 and over.

However, chairman of the Inner-South Business Council and Manuka bar owner John-Paul Romano said business owners are worried because they are only allowed to open at 25 per cent capacity, or in some instances for nightclubs, not open at all.

“This is plainly the government spitting in the face of predominantly small and medium businesses who have been hurting for over two years,” he said.

The council is advocating for both payments to continue until at least December 12, allowing businesses to get back on their feet and reemploy staff who were laid off.