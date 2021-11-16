Butcher in race for seat on council

WELL-KNOWN Queanbeyan butcher Peter Lindbeck is making his first foray into local politics, throwing his hat in the ring for a seat on Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC).

The longtime businessman is number three on a ticket of nine candidates listed as group F and headed by current QPRC councillor Kendrick Winchester.

In a facebook post, Mr Lindbeck said he was motivated to run because he wanted to “give back” to the region that’s been “unbelievably good” to him.

“I’ve had pressure from various political parties in the past, and nearly put my hat in the ring once or twice, but I feel that the time is now right,” Mr Lindbeck said.

Mr Lindbeck – who took over Lindbeck’s Butchery from his dad Bill in 1978 – wants to see Queanbeyan maintain its “country” feel and thinks council needs “fresh” faces and ideas.

“I’m backing Kenrick and his group because in 2021 we want councillors who are prepared to stand up and help and not constantly think about what’s in it for them,” Mr Lindbeck said.

Voting will take place on December 4.