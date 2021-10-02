By George, Lazenby makes the Bond premiere

TONY McGEE shares a local angle in the launch of the new James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’

JAMES Bond actor George Lazenby was at the US premiere of “No Time to Die”, the 27th in the franchise series of James Bond movies.

It is also the last of five outings for Daniel Craig as Bond.

Taking to Twitter, Lazenby said he was unable to attend the London premiere, but was equally as honoured to be seeing it in Los Angeles on opening night, September 29. He added “there are some very interesting music choices in the soundtrack”.

On further investigation, that comment appears to be a veiled reference to the fact that the soundtrack occasionally recalls themes from the song “We Have All the Time in the World”, originally sung by Louis Armstrong in 1969’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”, which starred Lazenby as Bond.

In addition, Daniel Craig as Bond utters the line “We have all the time in the world” during the new film, as he ponders a confession by one of his nemeses.

The same line is also uttered by Lazenby in the 1969 film, right at the end, as he cradles his dying wife, played by Diana Rigg.

“No Time to Die” has received positive reviews from both the London and US press.

In his five-star review of the film, Kevin Maher of “The Times” said: “It’s better than good. It’s magnificent. Craig is a towering, charismatic presence from opening frame to closing shot and he bows out in terrific, soulful, style.”

In another five-star review, Peter Bradshaw of “The Guardian” said: “An epic brainstormer [which delivers] pathos, action, drama, camp comedy, heartbreak, macabre horror and outrageously silly, old-fashioned action”, concluding the film as a whole is “very enjoyable and gleefully spectacular”.

In a reference to the 18-month delay in the film’s release, due to covid, Robbie Collin, writing for “The Telegraph” said “We’ve been expecting you, Mr Bond, for quite some time, and what a joy and relief it is to have you back”.

And finally, the “Los Angeles Times” writer Jessica Kiang optimistically said: “If ‘No Time to Die’ marks a widespread return to the cinema, it will be nicely fitting that it’s Bond“.

Born in Goulburn and raised in Queanbeyan, George Lazenby moved to London in 1963, pursuing a career in modelling. In 1966 he was voted Britain’s “Top Model of the Year”.

After his single outing as James Bond in 1969, he moved to Hong Kong, starring in three films for Golden Harvest: “Stoner” (1974), “The Man From Hong Kong” (1975) and “A Queen’s Ransom” (1976).

Lazenby moved to Los Angeles in 1978 and has lived in the US ever since, with frequent trips back to Queanbeyan and Canberra over the years to visit his parents and friends, as well as participate in some Canberra “Bond-themed” events. In 2016 he was the guest of honour and patron of Goulburn’s second SPYfest festival, celebrating everything spy-related – from cars to music and the latest technology.

He has gone on to secure roles in another 25 movies, including three this year (two are in post-production).

In 2017, the Hulu docudrama “Becoming Bond”, featured Lazenby recounting his life story and portrayal as Bond.

“No Time to Die” will be released in Australian cinemas on November 11.