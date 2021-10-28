Call to pay parents for home schooling

PARENTS and carers who were facilitating education during lockdown periods have been “overlooked” and should have been given a wage subsidy, says ANU academic Prof Lyndall Strazdins.

“We had JobKeeper, JobSeeker – but we also should have had HomeTeacher,” Prof Strazdins said.

“Where was HomeTeacher? There could have been an opportunity for parents to take parental leave, similar to what they can access after having a baby, so they could take an absence from their work and actually do the other job of home schooling.”

The NSW government has announced a $250 one-off payment for people who home-schooled students during lockdown.

“Parents have faced the impossible conflict between trying to manage their job and trying to manage their children’s future,” said Prof Strazdins.

She said the payment was a promising start, but there needed to be financial support from the federal government to help parents, particularly women and single-parent families.

“When we entered lockdowns across much of the country, parents were suddenly forced to take on an entirely new job in an entirely new environment, without training, while managing their day job,” Prof Strazdins said.

“The focus has been on people who lost jobs or were looking for jobs, but there were people who had a job but couldn’t do it because of the extra teaching and supervision.

“The government hasn’t given any real consideration to or recognition of the impact on parents, communities and families.

“They have asked homes to become schools without making that feasible in terms of time and money for the parents.”

About 22 per cent of Australian households have school-age children – almost 2 million households, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Prof Strazdins also argues that the ongoing impact of lockdowns and the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic had also entrenched long-standing inequality, with women still having to do the majority of “invisible” work.

“The new normal looks a lot like the old normal. This invisible work often falls to women,” she said.