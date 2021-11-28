Callam Street closed for good as interchange work starts

CALLAM Street in Woden is closed from today (November 29) as construction of a new public transport interchange – part of Woden’s new CIT campus – gets underway.

The new interchange and light rail stop means Callam Street – between Bradley and Matilda Streets – has permanently closed to private vehicles.

Motorists can use Melrose Drive, Yamba Drive, Launceston Street and Bowes Street to access the town centre.

Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel said the works will create some short-term disruption for Canberra drivers.

“We want to thank Woden residents and businesses for their patience, as we deliver better public transport services and a more vibrant town centre for Woden,” said Mr Steel.

Work on the new CIT campus won’t start until next year, but the interchange is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.

During the first phase of construction, Callam Street has also been closed between Bradley Street and Launceston Street – and Matilda Street has been closed with access for buses and limited access for the Hellenic Club only.

The Matilda Street carpark will be accessible off Bowes Street, and part of Launceston Street will also close over the next few months.

Buses will maintain their current routes along Callam Street, and the existing Woden bus station will remain in use until the new interchange opens.

Mr Steel said the interchange would be a vital feature of the new campus, capable of funneling 10,000 commuters through each day once complete.