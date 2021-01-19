Campbell assault: Cops search for brown-haired man

POLICE are searching for a brown haired man following an assault in Campbell on Monday (January 18) night.

In a vague statement released this morning, police said they’re looking for a man who is described as having brown hair and wearing black pants. He was seen walking in the area of Northcott Drive in Campbell between 9pm and 10.30pm.

Police don’t say if he is the offender.

Speaking to “CityNews”, ACT police say that for investigative purposes they cannot provide any more information at this stage.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 1800 333000 or visit the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6717147. 

