Canberra cars involved in Bungendore ram raid

BUNGENDORE’S only service station was ram raided and the scene of a failed robbed early this morning (October 15).

NSW police say that at about 4.45am, a stolen white Subaru Impreza was reversed through the roller door of the Caltex service station on Malbon Street.

After gaining entry, a man attempted to steal an ATM, before he was joined by two other people – believed to be a man and a woman.

The trio was unsuccessful and fled in the Subaru with ACT registration plates – YOY 32W – and a white Lexus SUV with ACT registration plates – AYAC 84S.

The vehicles are both believed to have been stolen.

The Subaru has been found on fire at nearby showgrounds.

As inquiries continue, police have released CCTV images of three people.

One man depicted in the CCTV is described as wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt underneath a high-vis vest, dark-coloured pants, gloves, a hooded jacket and face covering.

The second man is described as having a thin build and wearing a grey hooded-jacket, light-coloured tracksuit pants, gloves and a face covering. and the woman is described as wearing a light-coloured T-shirt and pants, a jacket and a cap.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has CCTV footage or dashcam vision should call Queanbeyan Police on 6298 0599.