Canberra Cavalry bring ‘Pride Night’ back

CANBERRA Cavalry, now free of covid-related border restrictions, will host the Sydney Blue Sox on “Pride Night” this Saturday (January 30).

After the inaugural Pride Night event more than a year ago, which attracted the biggest crowd of the season drawn from the LGBTQI+ and general baseball-loving community, the Cavs are bringing it back to MIT Ballpark in Narrabundah.

Using baseball as a platform, the aim is introducing more of the LGBTQI+ community to the sport, as well as helping break down barriers and stigmas. The Cavs will wear special jerseys in support of the community, with the jerseys to be auctioned off after the game to the general public.

Cavalry general manager Sunny Singh says: “It’s important for us to emphasise that our game days and sport are open to absolutely everybody and is somewhere they can be comfortable being themselves… it’s participating, watching, volunteering, an individual’s sexuality shouldn’t matter and we’ll keep plugging away at it year in year out until it doesn’t.”

It’s a good time for the local baseball team, with a convincing series win last weekend against the Sydney Blue Sox. The Cavalry dominated the Blue Sox all weekend, scoring 27 runs and allowing only 11 across the four games.

Pride Night runs from 7pm on Saturday, January 30. Prior bookings essential here.