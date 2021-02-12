Canberra Cavalry fight goes missing late in ABL playoff

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Cavalry have been forced into a sudden-death playoff against Adelaide Giants to keep their Claxton Shield dream alive.

A defeat to top-ranked Melbourne Aces on Thursday night (February 11) was not an entire surprise (February 11), but the 19-4 capitulation probably was for Canberra dugout.

The semi-final at Melbourne Ballpark could not have started more perfectly for the Cavalry, swinging back-to-back home runs before sneaking over a third run in the opening innings.

However, the remainder of the clash to advance straight into the Australian Baseball League championship game could not have gone more awry for the visitors.

The Cavalry scored just one more time in the next 20 runs of the semi-final that included conceding four in the Aces’ first innings alone.

Melbourne had led by four runs entering the top of the fifth until the Cavalry crossed home plate again to narrow the scoreline to 7-4.

That was too close for comfort for the club aiming for back-to-back ABL titles, belting 12 runs in its next four innings to seal the victory.

Canberra will take on Adelaide from 1pm on Friday (February 12) in the elimination final.