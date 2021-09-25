Canberra covid cases leap to record 32

THERE have been 32 new covid cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, Chief Minister Andrew Barr reported to today’s (September 25) covid press briefing.

He said 26 were linked. Seven were in quarantine and 24 were in the community while infectious.

This is the equal to the largest number of cases reported during the current outbreak.

There are 10 people in hospital , four in intensive case of which three are on ventilators.

Chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman said of the 10 people in hospital eight were unvaccinated and two were fully vaccinated. Neither of these people were in ICU. The age range of people in hospital were between 20s and 90s.

She said there were 725 cases in the current covid outbreak; 492 had recovered and 233 were still active.