Canberra diplomat tests positive for covid

A DIPLOMAT who returned to the ACT on Sunday (April 25) has tested positive for COVID-19.

The diplomat, a man in his 50s, flew into Sydney International Airport on Sunday and travelled to Canberra by private vehicle on the same day. He did not stop en route to the ACT and has been in home quarantine since his return.

At this time, ACT Health has identified three close contacts of the diplomat through contact tracing. All close contacts are also in quarantine and ACT Health believe there is no risk to the public.

ACT Health is in communication with NSW regarding this positive case to assist them for contact tracing purposes.

This positive case will be counted in ACT Health’s statistics reporting tomorrow and genome sequencing is being undertaken to determine if he is infected with a variant of concern.