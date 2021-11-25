News location:

Canberra events free of single use plastics

The ACT government has declared a number of public events as ‘plastic free’ as it embarks on the next stage of its plan to phase out single use plastics.

Plastics straws, plastic takeaway containers and single-use plastic plates and bowls – in addition to the already banned plastic products- will be prohibited at the Royal Canberra Show, Australia Day in the Capital, National Folk Festival, Enlighten Festival, The Balloon Spectacular, Symphony in the Park, Canberra Day and Reconciliation Day.

A ban on plastic cutlery, stirrers and expanded polystyrene containers came into force in July this year.

Single use plastic banned at Canberra events.

The Royal National Capital Agricultural Society CEO, Geoff Cannock, said taking action to reduce plastics was the right fit for the Royal Canberra Show.

“Families across the region love the Royal  Canberra Show, it’s one of the ACT’s most iconic and longest running events, so we want to be able to lead by example and show we can make changes to create a cleaner world,” Mr Cannock said.

The ACT government is currently consulting on the second stage of its single-use plastics ban, which would phase out plastic straws, cotton buds with plastic sticks and all oxo-degradable plastic products, including degradable plastic bags and degradable dog waste bags from July 2022.

Other single-use plastics such as plastic-lined coffee cups and lids, plastic dinnerware and heavyweight plastic bags are being considered for future phase outs from 2023.

