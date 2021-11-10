Canberra now has no people hospitalised with covid

AS at 8pm last night (November 9), there are currently no people in the ACT hospitalised with COVID-19, according to ACT Health.

The news comes as nine new cases of the virus were recorded in the ACT today (November 10), bringing the total active cases to 150.

The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated continues to climb, now at 95.6 per cent.

There were 1910 negative test results received in the 24 hours to 9am today.