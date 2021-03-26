Canberra opens first public hydrogen refuelling stop

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AUSTRALIA’s first public hydrogen refuelling station opens today (March 26) in Fyshwick.

Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury will open the refuelling station at midday, saying: “This station will allow fuel cell electric vehicles on our roads alongside battery electric vehicles.

“The ACT government will also use this station to service Australia’s first government fleet of hydrogen vehicles, 20 Hyundai NEXOs, as we continue to transition 100 per cent of our passenger fleet to zero emissions vehicles.

“There are many benefits with hydrogen fuel cell vehicles like these. They have short refuelling times, can be powered hydrogen made from renewable-energy and they also purify the air as they drive which will help remove harmful particulates produced by petrol and diesel vehicles.

“The green hydrogen available at the station will be produced using the ACT’s 100 per cent renewable electricity supply.”

The project was established in partnership with Neoen, ActewAGL, Hyundai, SG Fleet and the ACT government.