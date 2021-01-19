Transgender footballer fights off online abuse

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A TRANSGENDER footballer has opened up about the latest online bullying she has encountered after wishing to return to the territory’s top AFL competition.

Hannah Mouncey first made national headlines after being denied the right to play in the AFLW ahead of its 2018 season.

A Victorian Equal Opportunity act, in 2017, had declined Ms Mouncey over gender discrimination “if strength, stamina or physique is relevant”.

The AFL did allow Ms Mouncey to return to Ainsile, but the 188 centimetres, 100-kilogram footballer decided to instead play out the 2018 season for VFL club Darebin in Melbourne.

But the AFL has since blocked Ms Mouncey’s return to the AFL Canberra first grade competition following its updated gender diversity policy from October 2020.

The former Australian handball representative announced on Twitter over the weekend that she intends to take legal action despite the AFL clearing the way for transgender players to play second-grade football.

The move that included first meeting the AFL to resolve the impasse drew heavy criticism, including more bullying on social media.

Ms Mouncey shared one tweet from Chetty “Chase” Fletcher to followers.

The tweet urged Ms Mouncey to inflict self-harm before accusing her of being “nothing but a dog” and being a “filthy man”.

Ms Mouncey, who has copped a number of slurs since landing in the public eye, insisted she was fine, but said that was not the point.

“These are the comments trans people get on a daily basis,” she said.

“The truth is people are murdered routinely around the world because they’re trans.

“This is exactly why we need to call out transphobia the way we do racism and sexism.

“Also dogs are great, that’s not an insult bud.”