Transgender footballer fights off online abuse

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Hannah Mouncey (right) poses in 2017 with Brisbane Lions AFL legend Jonathon Brown.

A TRANSGENDER footballer has opened up about the latest online bullying she has encountered after wishing to return to the territory’s top AFL competition.

Hannah Mouncey first made national headlines after being denied the right to play in the AFLW ahead of its 2018 season.

A Victorian Equal Opportunity act, in 2017, had declined Ms Mouncey over gender discrimination “if strength, stamina or physique is relevant”.

The AFL did allow Ms Mouncey to return to Ainsile, but the 188 centimetres, 100-kilogram footballer decided to instead play out the 2018 season for VFL club Darebin in Melbourne.

But the AFL has since blocked Ms Mouncey’s return to the AFL Canberra first grade competition following its updated gender diversity policy from October 2020.

The former Australian handball representative announced on Twitter over the weekend that she intends to take legal action despite the AFL clearing the way for transgender players to play second-grade football.

The move that included first meeting the AFL to resolve the impasse drew heavy criticism, including more bullying on social media.

Ms Mouncey shared one tweet from Chetty “Chase” Fletcher to followers.

The tweet urged Ms Mouncey to inflict self-harm before accusing her of being “nothing but a dog” and being a “filthy man”.

Ms Mouncey, who has copped a number of slurs since landing in the public eye, insisted she was fine, but said that was not the point.

“These are the comments trans people get on a daily basis,” she said.

“The truth is people are murdered routinely around the world because they’re trans.

“This is exactly why we need to call out transphobia the way we do racism and sexism.

“Also dogs are great, that’s not an insult bud.”

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCanberra opens back up to the Northern Beaches
Next articleClingan takes theatre back to basics
Andrew Mathieson

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply