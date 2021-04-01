Travellers cleared to leave ACT lockdown, fly out to Brisbane

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AROUND 70 per cent of returning travellers from Brisbane were expected to leave ACT quarantine immediately.

The announcement from ACT Health was made on Thursday (April 1) after the government also decided to ease travel restrictions to and from Queensland.

Greater Brisbane’s three-day lockdown had ended after coming into affect on Monday from 6pm on March 29.

Most of the 2600 ACT residents and Canberra visitors that have been forced to serve home quarantine this week will be able to leave.

Travel restrictions had been lifted from 1pm on Thursday, but those waiting in quarantine cannot walk away until given direct information from ACT Health first.

Acting ACT chief medical officer Vanessa Johnston said the quarantine of two people from close contact venues will continue a full 14-day isolation period since their last exposure.

More than 1800 persons will be free to break quarantine on Thursday afternoon, but Ms Johnston expects that current number will rise not to tell the full story.

“That might be higher as people start to contact and tell us they have been tested, and it just hasn’t come through the system yet,” she said.

Average testing numbers over last three days has been more than 1300 vaccinations that has been described a “significant boost” to the cause in the ACT.

“We are confident they have been doing the right thing of getting tested after coming from Brisbane,” Ms Johnston said.

Public health requirements will continue for anyone who has been in close contact exposure sites in Brisbane over the past 14 days and will still be required to contact ACT Health.

Travellers from Canberra can visit Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Moreton Bay and Redland after the areas are no longer declared covid areas.

Most of Queensland have adopted the Check in CBR app for contract tracing and Canberra visitors to the state can use theirs while visiting Brisbane locations.