Canberra’s most dangerous roads revealed

THE Monaro Highway at Hume has reclaimed its title as the worst car crash location in Canberra, according to AAMI’s 2021 Car Crash Index.

Analysis of more than 360,000 motor insurance claims across the nation over the past year found the highway to be the the most dangerous in the ACT, followed closely by Canberra Avenue in Fyshwick which took out the top spot last year.

According to the index, the 10 worst crash locations in Canberra are:

Monaro Highway, Hume Canberra Avenue, Fyshwick Gundaroo Drive, Gungahlin Belconnen Way, Belconnen Anthony Rolfe Avenue, Gungahlin Monaro Highway, Fyshwick and Newcastle Street, Fyshwick (tied) Gungahlin Drive, Gungahlin and Canberra Avenue, Griffith (tied). Drakeford Drive, Kambah.

Nose-to-tail collisions were the most common type of car crash on the Monaro Highway, accounting for 29 per cent.

Monday and Thursdays were the most common days incidents occurred (each 18 per cent), and between 1 and 4.30pm and evening peak hours of 4.30 to 8pm were the most common times (each 25 per cent).

Males (45 per cent) and those aged 35 to 49 (27 per cent) were most likely to be involved in collisions along the road.

Despite speed cameras and signage being installed along the highway, AAMI’s Head of Motor Claims Anna Cartwright said collisions were still common.

“The Monaro Highway is an important recreational and freight route, connecting the ACT and New South Wales,” said Ms Cartwright.

“The Hume section of the highway carries a lot of heavy vehicles and commuter traffic and there are speed changes which add a layer of complexity for drivers.”

This year Canberra saw five new entries join the ranks – Gundaroo Drive, Belconnen Way, Anthony Rolfe Avenue, the Monaro Highway at Fyshwick and Gungahlin Drive.

Ms Cartwright said the top 10 hotspots shared some commonalities.

“Many of these roads take commuters to and from the city centre,” she said

“This means that at any time of the day – but particularly during peak hours – there are a lot of vehicles on the road, requiring drivers to stay alert, drive to the conditions and follow the road rules.

“All it takes is for you to be distracted and take your eyes off the road for a split second for things to go wrong.”