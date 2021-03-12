Candidates nominate to fill Coe’s Yerrabi seat

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THREE Canberra Liberal candidates will nominate to fill former opposition leader Alistair Coe’s seat in Yerrabi.

A Canberra Liberals spokesperson confirmed James Milligan, Dr Krishna Nadimpalli and Jacob Vadakkedathu, previously unsuccessful candidates in Yerrabi at October’s election, will nominate for the vacancy, following Mr Coe’s departure from politics.

It’s likely, the count-back of votes in the Gungahlin-based seat will see former Liberal MLA James Milligan re-elected.

ACT Electoral commissioner Damian Cantwell was notified by the speaker of Mr Coe’s formal resignation today (March 12).

Mr Cantwell expects the re-count to take place on March 25 and a result declared the following day.

He said the use of electronic voting has made the process easier.

“Because of electronic voting its been a straight-forward process,” Mr Cantwell said.

“There’s no new votes cast or recorded its the expression of preferences and votes as cast by the electors during the 2020 election for Yerrabi.”

Mr Coe resigned in January, after a 12 year-long career in the ACT Assembly as member for Ginninderra and Yerrabi and Canberra Liberals leader between 2016 to 2020.

The 37-year-old marked his final day as an MLA in the ACT Assembly February 12 paying tribute to his colleagues, constituents and family.

“I thank all those who supported me over the years, in particular my wife Yasmin and children Angus and Annabel for the sacrifices they have made on this journey,” Mr Coe said.

“I am very fortunate to have had the pleasure and privilege of being part of a wonderful team and to my colleagues on both sides, current and former, thank you for your friendship and support.

“Canberra is a wonderful place and it has been an honour to serve in the ACT Assembly.”