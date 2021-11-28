Car accident closes lanes on Sturt Avenue

NORTHBOUND lanes on Sturt Avenue from the intersection of McMillan crescent in Griffith have been closed following a car accident this morning.
Firefighters have extricated one passenger from the vehicle whilst the other passenger was able to remove themselves. Both are being treated on scene by paramedics.
The community is being asked to avoid the area.
