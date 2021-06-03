CEO Coghlan leaves Craft ACT

IN a surprise move, the CEO and artistic director of Craft ACT, Rachael Coghlan announced late yesterday (June 2) that she would leave her position for a job at Parliament House.
Coghlan, the driving force behind the DESIGN Canberra festival for the past five years, will lead cultural strategy and experience at Parliament House, a role, she said, which builds on her work at Craft ACT.
Citing the example of the late Aldo Giurgula’s “ambitious, nation-building architecture” at Parliament House, she praised the craftsmanship, material selection and a program of commissioned works of art and craft within the building.
She said she believed it was a good time to leave Craft ACT, which she said enjoyed a high performing and growing team, a supportive board, an engaged membership, financial security through Australia Council’s four-year funding, ACT government support and a network of sponsors.
“I will continue to be an advocate for and collaborate with contemporary craft practitioners and designers,” Coghlan said.