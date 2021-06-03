CEO Coghlan leaves Craft ACT

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN a surprise move, the CEO and artistic director of Craft ACT, Rachael Coghlan announced late yesterday (June 2) that she would leave her position for a job at Parliament House.

Coghlan, the driving force behind the DESIGN Canberra festival for the past five years, will lead cultural strategy and experience at Parliament House, a role, she said, which builds on her work at Craft ACT.

Citing the example of the late Aldo Giurgula’s “ambitious, nation-building architecture” at Parliament House, she praised the craftsmanship, material selection and a program of commissioned works of art and craft within the building.

She said she believed it was a good time to leave Craft ACT, which she said enjoyed a high performing and growing team, a supportive board, an engaged membership, financial security through Australia Council’s four-year funding, ACT government support and a network of sponsors.

“I will continue to be an advocate for and collaborate with contemporary craft practitioners and designers,” Coghlan said.

The Craft ACT board have advertised the CEO and artistic director position.