Canberra Today 15°/19° | Sunday, October 10, 2021

Civic shoe store turns up on covid exposure list

The Billini shoe shop at the Canberra Centre.

A CIVIC shoe shop has turned up as a casual exposure location in today’s list of sites issued by ACT Health at 11.17am today (October 10). All locations on today’s list are casual

  • Billini Shoes, Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street, Civic, 7 October, 9am-5.30pm
  • Billini Shoes, Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street, Civic, 6 October,  9am-5.30pm
  • Woolworths,Erindale Shopping Centre, 5068 Comrie Street Wanniassa, 6 October, 5am-3.15pm
  • Woolworths, Erindale Shopping Centre, 5068 Comrie Street Wanniassa, 4 October, Monday, 6am-11.40am
  • Coles, Manuka Terrace, Franklin Street and Flinders Way, Griffith, 3 October, 1.50pm-3pm
  • Woolworths, Erindale Shopping Centre, 5068 Comrie Street Wanniassa , 3 October, 9.50am-6.30pm

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.

