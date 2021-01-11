Clingan creates a buzz with ‘The Lorax’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Queanbeyan Hive has been buzzing today (January 12) as composer and arts activist, Judith Clingan, conducts workshops and performances based on her own music theatre version of Dr Seuss’ “The Lorax”.

Canberra region children who love singing and acting were invited to join in by attending a workshop followed by a performance.

The project continues all week. Clingan’s planned January performance tour of the South Coast by her group, Wayfarers Australia, was thwarted by COVID-19, but the troupe was determined to press on.

Children aged six to 10 are invited to be Truffula Trees, Swomee Swans, Brown Bar-ba-loots or Humming Fish. Young people aged 11-14 are invited to be Workers, who build a factory and chop down the trees.

Dancer Marcel Cole, 20, now back from New Zealand, plays the part of the Onceler, while 11-year-old Andriel Hernandez plays the part of the Lorax. The singers are accompanied by a flute, clarinet and cello trio.

The Wayfarers’ other body of repertoire is 12 choral songs in soprano, alto and baritone parts, which look at our love of the physical world, and our need to care for it.

Clingan is inviting adults and young people who love singing in harmony to attend an hour’s workshop, and then to join Wayfarers’ concert in the songs they have learnt.

Workshops and performances continue in Weston and Tuggeranong on Thursday and Saturday, as follows:

Orana School Amphitheatre, Hickey Court, Weston, Thursday, January 14, “Lorax” workshop 2.30pm; “Lorax” performance 4pm. Choral singing workshop, 5.30pm; choral concert “New Life – New Hope”, 6.30pm. Book here.

Tuggeranong Town Park Stage Saturday, January 16, “Lorax” workshop 10.30am; “Lorax” performance at noon.

Admission is $10 for each event and all proceeds will go directly to the Cobargo Wildlife Sanctuary, which was destroyed in last January’s fires, and which has started again.

Registration is essential for the workshops at judithclingan@me.com or 0410 617 427.