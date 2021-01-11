Clingan creates a buzz with ‘The Lorax’

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
A scene from “The Lorax”.

THE Queanbeyan Hive has been buzzing today (January 12) as composer and arts activist, Judith Clingan, conducts workshops and performances based on her own music theatre version of Dr Seuss’ “The Lorax”.

Canberra region children who love singing and acting were invited to join in by attending a workshop followed by a performance.

The project continues all week. Clingan’s planned January performance tour of the South Coast by her group, Wayfarers Australia, was thwarted by COVID-19, but the troupe was determined to press on.

Children aged six to 10 are invited to be Truffula Trees, Swomee Swans, Brown Bar-ba-loots or Humming Fish. Young people aged 11-14 are invited to be Workers, who build a factory and chop down the trees.

Wayfarers’ “Lorax” workshop.

Dancer Marcel Cole, 20, now back from New Zealand, plays the part of the Onceler, while 11-year-old Andriel Hernandez plays the part of the Lorax. The singers are accompanied by a flute, clarinet and cello trio.

The Wayfarers’ other body of repertoire is 12 choral songs in soprano, alto and baritone parts, which look at our love of the physical world, and our need to care for it.

Clingan is inviting adults and young people who love singing in harmony to attend an hour’s workshop, and then to join Wayfarers’ concert in the songs they have learnt.

Workshops and performances continue in Weston and Tuggeranong on Thursday and Saturday, as follows:

Orana School Amphitheatre, Hickey Court, Weston, Thursday, January 14, “Lorax” workshop 2.30pm; “Lorax” performance 4pm. Choral singing workshop, 5.30pm; choral concert “New Life – New Hope”, 6.30pm. Book here.

Tuggeranong Town Park Stage Saturday, January 16, “Lorax” workshop 10.30am; “Lorax” performance at noon.

Admission is $10 for each event and all proceeds will go directly to the Cobargo Wildlife Sanctuary, which was destroyed in last January’s fires, and which has started again.

Registration is essential for the workshops at judithclingan@me.com or 0410 617 427.  

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleBig birthday looms for the pool full of memories 
Next articleHealth warning comes with rising temperatures
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply