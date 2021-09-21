Close contact covid sites pop back up

TWO close contact covid exposure sites have been identified in the past 24 hours as well as a large burst of casual contact sites.

Kambah Medical Centre on Jenke Circuit has been labelled a close contact site from 7.45am-9am on September 10 and the library at St Edmund’s College Canberra in Griffith from 8.10am-4.15pm on September 10.

Anyone who has been to any of the close contact exposure locations during these dates and times mustcomplete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine, get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health and remain in quarantine until advised further by ACT Health, even if they get a negative test result.

There has been a burst of casual contact sites recorded in the past 24 hours, too, including:

Woolworths Belconnen, Westfield Belconnen, 8.15am-9am, September 19.

Woolworths Charnwood, 5pm-6pm, September 15, and 7.10am-8.15am, September 18.

KFC Woden, 5.05pm-6pm, September 18.

Bus Route 6, BUS709, City West to Woden Interchange, 6.12am-6.59am, September 17.

Bus Route 6, Code BUS709, Woden Interchange to City West, 7.13am-8am, September 17.

Bus Route 51, Code BUS709, Dickson Shops to City Interchange, 8.16am-8.49am, September 17.

Bus Route 59, Code BUS709, City West to Woden Interchange, 9.11am-9.43am, September 17.

Bus Route 902, Code BUS709, Woden Interchange to Hume, return to Woden Interchange, 10.41am11.50am, September 15, and 10.41am-11.50am, September 17.

Bus Route 65, Code BUS709, Woden Interchange to Weston Creek, 11:55am-12:20pm, September 15, and 11.55am-12.20pm, September 17.

Bus Route 64, Canberra Code BUS709, Weston Creek to Woden Interchange, 12.27pm-12.53pm, September 17.

Bus Route 59, Code BUS709, City West to Woden Interchange, 1.26pm-1.58pm, September 17.

Bus Route 66, Code BUS709, Woden Interchange to Cooleman Court, 2:05pm2:50pm, September 14, and 2.05pm-2.50pm, September 17.

Bus Route 6, Code BUS670, City West to Woden Interchange, 6.12am-6.59am, September 16.

Bus Route 6, Code BUS670, Woden Interchange to City West, 7.13am-8am, September 16.

Bus Route 51, Code BUS670, Dickson Shops to City Interchange, 8.16am-8,49am September 14, and 8.16am-8.49am, September 16.

Bus Route 59, Code BUS670, City West to Woden Interchange, 1:26pm1:58pm, September 13, and 9.11am-9.43am, September 14, and 9.11am-9.43am, September 16.

Bus Route 902, Code BUS670, Woden Interchange to Hume, return to Woden Interchange, 10:41am11:50am, September 13, and 10.41am11.50am, September 14, and10.41am-11.50am, September 16.

Bus Route 65, Code BUS670, Woden Interchange to Weston Creek, 11:55am-12:20pm, September 13, and 11:55am-12:20pm, September 14, and 11.55am-12.20pm, September 16.

Bus Route 64, Code BUS670, Weston Creek to Woden Interchange, 12:27pm-12:53pm, September 13, and 12.27pm-12:53pm, September 14, and 12:27pm-12:53pm, September 15, and 12.27pm-12.53pm, September 16.

Bus Route 59, Code BUS670, City West to Woden Interchange, 9:11am-9:43am, September 13, and 1:26pm-1:58pm, September 14, and 9.11am-9.43am, and 1:26pm-1:58pm, September 15, and 1.26pm-1.58pm, September 16.

Bus Route 66, Code BUS670, Woden Interchange to Cooleman Court, 2:05pm-2:50pm, September 13, and 2:05pm-2:50pm, September 15, and 2.05pm-2.50pm, September 16.

Bus Route 6, Code BUS557, City West to Woden Interchange, 6:12am-6:59am, September 13, and 6.12am-6.59am, September 14, and 6.12am-6.59am, September 15.

Bus Route 6, Code BUS557, Woden Interchange to City West, 7.13am-8am September 13, 14 and 15.

Bus Route 51, Code BUS557, Dickson Shops to City Interchange, 8.16am-8.49am, September 13 and 15.

St Edmund’s College Canberra (Entire Campus, refer to Close Contacts entry if attended Library), Griffith, 7.45am-4.15pm, September 10.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to, complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.