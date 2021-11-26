Club legends honoured at Freebody Oval

QUEANBEYAN District Cricket Club (QDCC) has named its pavilion and scoreboard after two local sporting legends.

The Freebody Oval scoreboard now bears the name of cricket great Peter Solway, whilst the club’s longtime patron Ian McNamee has the pavilion named in his honour.

McNamee has been patron of the Queanbeyan club for over 30-years, and Solway is considered one of the region’s greatest ever cricketers – clocking up nearly 10,000 club runs, including three centuries and a top score of 339 – in his four-decade long career.

Both men were instrumental in the club’s resurrection in the mid-2000s.

Name plaques at the oval are being unveiled today during a special ceremony.

“It’s a wonderful to be able to recognise the outstanding contributions of these two men in the 158-year history of the club,” QDCC president Stephen Moore said.