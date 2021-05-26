Club praised for its ongoing community work

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Rotary Club of Jerrabomberra has been praised for the community work its been doing over recent months, which has included donating items to the Jerrabomberra Creek Park playground.

The club, which has been around since the late ’90s, has recently donated four park benches, two plumbed sanitisers, two un-plumbed sanitisers and a shade sail over the Jerrabomberra Creek Park playground.

They’ve also provided a defibrillator at The Q – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre and supported the installation of an adult change-table at the public toilets in Braidwood, in conjunction with the NSW government under the “Community Building Partnership Program”.

Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council has thanked the Rotary Club of Jerrabomberra for their ongoing work in serving the community, with Mayor Tim Overall saying that the area is fortunate to have dedicated community organisations like them.