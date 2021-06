Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN electric scooter rider is in hospital after colliding with a car in Turner on Thursday (May 27).

The car, an orange Toyota Corolla, and the electric scooter collided at about 1.05pm at the intersection of Condamine Street and Northbourne Avenue.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or of the area about the time.

The incident comes almost five months after data revealed that one electronic scooter incident every two days has resulted in hospitalisation.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6809288.