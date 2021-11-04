Community asked to help shape river plan

The ACT government wants Canberrans to have their say on a review of a management plan for the Murrumbidgee River corridor.

Minister for planning and land management Mick Gentleman said community feedback will contribute to the development of a new Murrumbidgee River Corridor Reserve Management Plan, which is set to commence in 2022.

“The Murrumbidgee River corridor is one of Canberra’s most popular places for nature-based recreation, providing opportunities for a range of outdoor activities,” Mr Gentleman said.

“The Murrumbidgee River corridor is rich in Aboriginal and European heritage and serves as an important wildlife corridor, providing habitat for many threatened species.

“We know how much Canberrans value our natural environment, and we want to make sure the river corridor continues to provide great experiences for future generations.”

Feedback can be given via the ACT government’s YourSay website