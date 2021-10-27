Community helps to track down tip jar thief

AFTER the team at Hairhouse Warehouse in Riverside Plaza had their tip jar stolen last week, the Queanbeyan community rallied around the business to help replace the money and confirm the identity of the thief.

Security camera footage from the store captured a woman taking the tip jar from the store and putting it in her bag before leaving in a rush last Monday (October 18).

“Our girls lost their tip jar after working a full week extended hours to fit all our beautiful clients in after a two month lock down,” said director of the business Sarah Gaid-kundu.

“I think we lost around $100 of tips.”

But after posting the footage of the crime on Facebook, the Queanbeyan community quickly jumped in to help.

Not only did the store receive generous tips from customers to make up for what was stolen as well as chocolates and other gifts, but Sarah believes the community has now been able to confirm the identity of the person responsible.

“Thank you to our amazing clients and the outpouring of support from our community,” said Sarah.

“To the clients tipping my girls this week to keep spirits up, to the two police officers who took the statements, to the Capital Communications and Security team for looking after us, and for the people in our community who had come forward with information and confirming the identity of this person.

“It’s really restored our buzz for the busy time ahead of us.

“That’s the great thing about the Queanbeyan community, it’s like a big family.”