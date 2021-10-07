Competition calls for rural business ideas

ASPIRING entrepreneurs from Queanbeyan-Palerang with a bright idea could win a cash prize to help them realise their business dream.
The Buy From The Bush Big Break competition calls on rural residents to pitch their business idea via social media for their chance to win a share of a $60,000 prize pool to either kickstart their business or take it to the next level.
Whether it’s inspiration that’s realised out in the paddock or at the kitchen table, Grace Brennan, who founded Buy From The Bush at Warren in 2019, is all ears.
“We are calling on founders, entrepreneurs, or people who have been talking about their business idea for years but just need a little push, to stand up and pitch their idea to the universe,” Ms Brennan said.
“And by universe, I mean social media.”
Buy From The Bush, an online marketplace for rural retailers, began as an Instagram account showcasing beautiful things available to buy from communities in the grips of drought.
It helped generate $5 million for featured small businesses in its first four months of operation.
“I wanted to support other big ideas from the bush and give other innovative rural businesses the chance for their big break,” Ms Brennan said.
Ms Brennan, the 2021 NSW Regional Women of the Year, will be joined by a panel of judges including Cooma’s Jane Cay, founder of the popular online fashion retailer Birdsnest and Liandra Gaykamangu, who’s swimwear label Liandra Swim celebrates Aboriginal culutre.
The first prize winner will receive $30,000, the runner up will receive $15,000 and the public can vote on the top 10 entries for a people’s choice prize of $15,000.
“It may be a mere seedling of an idea, a proof of concept or an existing bush business that needs a little boost to get to the next level,” said Ms Brennan.
“We are looking for creative ideas that have strong market potential and will deliver positive outcomes to local rural communities.”
Entries are open until Monday (October 11) more information can be found here.
