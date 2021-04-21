Conducting whizkid joins Music for Canberra

Helen Musa
New co-convener at Music for Canberra Melinda Hole.

HOT upon news that Helen Roben was leaving the National Folk Festival to join Music for Canberra as its new CEO, it has since been announced that conducting whizkid Melinda Hole will join the organisation as second artistic convenor.

Hole will complement the existing convenor, Rachel Gould, who has been the sole convener since the previous appointee, Dr Nicole Hammill, left in November 2020 after a few weeks in the job, citing “personal reasons”.

Hole holds a bachelor of music studies, a graduate diploma in music education, a master of arts majoring in conducting from the Universitat Mozarteum in Salzburg Austria, and is now completing a doctorate of musical arts at Sydney Conservatorium of Music.

In 2019, she was a semi-finalist in the World Music Competition and also guest conductor of the Vidin Philharmonic Orchestra in Bulgaria.

Music for Canberra chair Sheryle Moon said that Hole brings an enormous amount of expertise and experience to Music for Canberra from her career as a music director, conductor and tertiary educator.

Both new appointments, she believed, would position the organisation well for the future.

Helen Musa
