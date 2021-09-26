Construction and aged-care join the latest covid exposure sites

TWO new sites – a Civic building site and the Calvary Haydon Retirement Community Aged Care Facility – have been deemed close contacts in the latest covid exposure locations as at midday today (September 26).

The CLOSE contact sites are:

7 London Circuit, Building B Level 5 Construction Zone, Civic, 23 September, 6.50am-4pm.

Calvary Haydon Retirement Community Aged Care Facility (Mary Potter Household only) – visitors only, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce, 22 September, 12am-11.59pm.

Calvary Haydon Retirement Community Aged Care Facility (St Teresa Household only) – visitors only, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce, 22 September, 12am-7am.

7 London Circuit , Building B Level 5 Construction Zone, Civic, 22 September, 6.50am-4pm.

Calvary Haydon Retirement Community Aged Care Facility (Mary Potter Household only) – visitors only, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce, 21 September, 12am-11.59pm.

Calvary Haydon Retirement Community Aged Care Facility (St Teresa Household only) – visitors only, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce, 21 September, 10.30pm-11.59pm.

7 London Circuit , Building B Level 5 Construction Zone, Civic, 21 September, 6.50am-4pm.

Calvary Haydon Retirement Community Aged Care Facility (Mary Potter Household only) – visitors only, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce, 20 September, 12am-11.59pm.

Calvary Haydon Retirement Community Aged Care Facility (St Teresa Household only) – visitors only, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce, 20 September, 12am-7am.

7 London Circuit , Building B Level 5 Construction Zone, Civic, 20 September, 6.50am-4pm.

Calvary Haydon Retirement Community Aged Care Facility (Mary Potter Household only) – visitors only, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce, 19 September, 2.30pm-1159pm.

Calvary Haydon Retirement Community Aged Care Facility (St Teresa Household only) – visitors only, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce, 19 September, 10.30pm-11.59pm.

If you have been to any of the close contact exposure locations at the dates and times listed, you are a close contact you must:



complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form

immediately quarantine

get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health

remain in quarantine until advised further by ACT Health, even if you get a negative test result.

For further information see the quarantine for close contacts page.

Here is the latest list of CASUAL contact locations:

Bus Route 28, BUS927, Casey (Plimsoll Drive) to Casey (Whitrod Ave), 24 September, 9am-9.03am.

Bus Route 28 , BUS544, Casey (Whitrod Ave) to Casey (Plimsoll Drive), 24 September, 9.28am-9.30am.

Bus Route 28 , BUS410, Casey Market Town to Casey (Plimsoll Drive), 24 September, 10.57am-10.59am.

Woolworths , 1 Dickson Place, Dickson, 23 September, 3.40pm-4.30pm. Calvary Haydon Retirement Community Aged Care Facility (refer to Contacts entry if attended Mary Potter or St Teresa Household) – visitors only, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce, 22 September,12am-11.59pm.

Woolworths , 2 Primmer Court, Kambah, 22 September, 7.20am-8.15am.

Mocca Espresso Lounge , 18 Marcus Clarke Street, Civic, 22 September, 8am-9am.

Calvary Haydon Retirement Community Aged Care Facility (refer to Contacts entry if attended Mary Potter or St Teresa Household) – visitors only, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce, 21 September, 12am-11.59pm.

Calvary Haydon Retirement Community Aged Care Facility (refer to Contacts entry if attended Mary Potter or St Teresa Household) – visitors only, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce, 20 September, 12am-11.59pm.

Calvary Haydon Retirement Community Aged Care Facility (refer to Contacts entry if attended Mary Potter or St Teresa Household) – visitors only, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce, 19 September, 2.30pm-11.59pm.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.