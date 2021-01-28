Coombs walk-in clinic to open in July

Share Canberra's trusted news:

COOMBS will receive the first walk-in clinic in the growing Molonglo Valley area when it opens July 1.

The ACT government made the announcement today (January 28), saying the clinic, which will also provide maternal and child health services, is on-track to open on schedule and will be co-located with the existing National Health Co-op GP clinic.

The government will also undertake a $2 million feasibility study to investigate possible future clinics in south Tuggeranong, west Belconnen, the Inner South, and north Gungahlin.

Those sites will be vetted for the possibility of featuring preventive health services, early intervention and integrated care if they move forward, says a government spokesperson.

In the 2020/21 financial year, the government says it will also invest $10.9 million into the Weston Creek Walk-in Clinic. The investment will include outpatient imaging services to reduce wait times and increase community access to common diagnostic imaging services.