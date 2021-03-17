Cops caution man who exceeded cannabis plant limit

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE have seized and destroyed cannabis plants from a 42-year-old Belconnen man who exceeded the “two per person limit” for personal use.

On Monday (March 15) police issued a formal caution to the man after discovering four cannabis plants – weighing about 91kg – on the balcony of his apartment.

While the man lived with a housemate, he was the only resident cultivating the plants, and under law, police say one person cannot be responsible for cultivating more than two plants – regardless of how many people live at the address.

This is considered a breach of Section 618(2)(a) of the Criminal Code 2002 (ACT) which states that it is an offence if a person cultivates three or more cannabis plants, a police spokesman said.

“If there are three or four plants in a residence, they must be cultivated by at least two residents,” he said.

Following the destruction of the plants, police are now issuing a reminder to Canberrans, urging them not to exceed the two per person limit regarding personal cannabis plants.

Police encourage the Canberra public to familiarise themselves with the relevant laws.