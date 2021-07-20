Cops find guns and drugs at three locations

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE searched and located items such as firearms, drugs and cash at residences in Bonner and Gowrie and at a storage facility in Mitchell on Friday (July 16).

As part of an ongoing investigation, police located a sawn off 12 gauge double barrel shotgun, a sawn off .22 calibre rifle and a suppressor, a homemade shotgun, a taser, a ballistic vest, a stick of biogel explosive, about $30,000 worth of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis, about $20,000 worth of stolen tools, and $3000 in cash.

The tools recovered were able to be returned to the tradesmen who owned them as the majority had the mobile numbers of the owners engraved on them.

At this time no charges have been laid in relation to these items however enquiries are continuing and police have spoken to the people associated with these locations.

Anyone that has information that can assist police about illegal firearms and drug supply in the ACT is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.