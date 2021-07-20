Cops find guns and drugs at three locations

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE searched and located items such as firearms, drugs and cash at residences in Bonner and Gowrie and at a storage facility in Mitchell on Friday (July 16). 

As part of an ongoing investigation, police located a sawn off 12 gauge double barrel shotgun, a sawn off .22 calibre rifle and a suppressor, a homemade shotgun, a taser, a ballistic vest, a stick of biogel explosive, about $30,000 worth of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis, about $20,000 worth of stolen tools, and $3000 in cash.

The tools recovered were able to be returned to the tradesmen who owned them as the majority had the mobile numbers of the owners engraved on them.

At this time no charges have been laid in relation to these items however enquiries are continuing and police have spoken to the people associated with these locations.

Anyone that has information that can assist police about illegal firearms and drug supply in the ACT is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleArtsday / Nominate Australian songs for the registry
Next articleCovid outbreak: Canberrans told not to travel to SA
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply