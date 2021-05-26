Could Canberra possibly host next State of Origin within a fortnight?

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
The MCG pre-game spectacle from 2018 Origin. Photo: Twitter

CANBERRA has somehow edged its way overnight towards hosting a historic first State of Origin contest on short notice after currying favour with the NRL boss. 

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Melbourne has placed the MCG hopes to open the rugby league series in a fortnight on June 2 into some doubt.

The NRL has been forced to throw together contingency plans of alternative venues within 24 hours on Tuesday (May 25), with Brisbane already set to host the next game on June 27 and Sydney for the third on July 14.

“We are looking at several venues,” league chief executive Andrew Abdo told NRL.com.

While in one breath NRL officials insist there are no immediate plans to move the game,  plans are afoot to keep Origin I on neutral territory.

Abdo is understood to be leaning towards Canberra Stadium ahead of Perth and Adelaide should the number of cases in Melbourne increase from the nine people already isolated.

The ACT has never been granted one of the 124 Origin games that first began in Brisbane in 1980 and briefly was showcased during an exhibition but still recognised official 1981 match in Los Angeles before the three-games series first expanded into Victoria in 1990.

“It wouldn’t be uncommon for us to consider another, inverted commas, neutral state or territory,” Abdo said in reference to ACT.

The only concern during a phone hook-up would be maintaining Project Apollo’s standards in regards to health and biosecurity protocols that ensures the safety of players and staff.

But sticking to the strict protocols could jeopardise Melbourne Storm stars locked out of a return for club games and then possibly missing the rest of the Origin series.

“We have plotted it all up – it sits on multiple excel spreadsheets,” Abdo said.

“We have some of the best experts in the world advising us, and we will be ready for a shift in protocols to ensure that we protect the integrity and continuity of the competition, the community and the safety of the playing group as well.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleTime to plan for rises in super
Next articleForum speaks of Australia’s lost cultural policy
Andrew Mathieson
After two decades in the writing game, it's fair to say I like to tell a good yarn. The more humanistic the better. There's always a story behind the simple headlines. Because every one has a story to tell...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply