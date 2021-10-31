COVID-19 vaccine boosters now available to Canberrans

CANBERRANS aged 18 years and over can now book in for their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine six months after they received their second dose.

Booster doses can be booked by anyone who received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccination more than six months ago at an ACT Government facility or through a participating GP or pharmacy.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) advises that those most likely to benefit from a booster dose are people with risk factors for severe COVID-19 and those at increased occupational risk of COVID-19.

This includes people aged 50 years and older, those with underlying medical conditions, residents of aged care and disability facilities and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults.

ATAGI has recommended the Pfizer (Comirnaty) COVID-19 vaccine for COVID-19 booster vaccinations. It can be administered to eligible individuals regardless of which vaccine they received for their first two doses.

AstraZeneca can also be used as a booster dose for people who received AstraZeneca for their first two doses or who had a significant adverse reaction to a previous mRNA vaccine.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said boosters were an important part of the ACT’s move into the next phase of the vaccination program.

“Booster doses extend your protection against COVID-19 and will help keep you, your loved ones and our community safer for longer,” says Mr Barr.

Minister for Health, Rachel Stephen-Smith said it is important to help keep our community safe by getting a booster shot at the appropriate time.

“At this stage, bookings will only be made at ACT Government clinics for those who were fully vaccinated before the end of June, and only for the Pfizer vaccine,” says Minister Stephen-Smith.

Bookings can be made online through MyDHR or by calling the COVID-19 vaccination booking line on 02 5124 7700.

People can find vaccine booking options here.