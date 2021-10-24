Covid case numbers in the ACT slump

THE number of new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday has slumped to only nine. while the rate of fully vaccinated ACT residents 12 and over has reached 87.3 per cent.

ACT Health also reports there are 20 people in hospital, including 11 in intensive care with four on ventilators.

There are 390 active cases, 10 fewer than yesterday.