Covid cases numbers grind on in Queanbeyan

ANOTHER seven cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Queanbeyan today (October 29), four of which are in Karabar.
All of these cases are currently under investigation, said a Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) spokesperson.
This brings the total cases in the SNSWLHD to 453 since the start of the current outbreak in June, with two people currently in hospital with the virus.
State-wide, NSW recorded 268 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
