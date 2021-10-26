Covid case numbers leap in Queanbeyan

SIX new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Queanbeyan in the 24 hours to 8pm last night (October 25).

According to a Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) spokesperson, three of the cases are in Queanbeyan, two are in Karabar and one is in Googong.

All of the cases are currently under investigation.

It brings the total cases in the SNSWLHD to 430 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

State-wide, NSW reported 282 new locally acquired cases of covid in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.