Covid cases on the decline

WEEKLY COVID-19 cases in the ACT are declining, ACT health says.

It comes as eight new covid cases were recorded in the capital today (November 2).

Of the seven people in hospital with covid, four are in intensive care and four require ventilation.

ACT health says weekly cases of covid are declining, with 61 cases recorded last week, and a total of 1,656 for the entire outbreak.

According to ACT health the five-day rolling average of daily cases reached a peak of just over 40 on October 1, and numbers have continued to decrease since then.

ACT health says approximately 90 per cent of total cases have not been fully vaccinated and only 10 per cent of cases have been fully vaccinated at the time of testing positive.

The ACT’s vaccination status for residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated has reached 93.2 per cent.