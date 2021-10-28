Covid deep-cleaning closes two primary schools

STUDENTS at two Queanbeyan primary schools will be spending World Teachers’ Day at home after their schools were closed last night (October 28) for deep cleaning.
Queanbeyan South and Queanbeyan West are on a long list of NSW public schools – mostly primary – declared non-operational today by the Education Department while they are deep cleaned due to covid exposure.
Queanbeyan South principal Adam Zanco says on the school’s website that “a member of our school community has tested positive for COVID-19” and that the “school will be non-operational effective immediately for the on-site attendance of students and staff to allow time for contact tracing and cleaning”.
“All staff and students are asked to self-isolate until you receive further advice,” he says.
“There is no requirement to get a COVID-19 test at this time unless you are unwell.”
Likewise, the message of Queanbeyan West principal Belinda Jamieson.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply