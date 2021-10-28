News location:

Canberra CityNews

Covid deep-cleaning closes two primary schools

Queanbeyan South… closed for cleaning.

STUDENTS at two Queanbeyan primary schools will be spending World Teachers’ Day at home after their schools were closed last night (October 28) for deep cleaning.

Queanbeyan South and Queanbeyan West are on a long list of NSW public schools – mostly primary – declared non-operational today by the Education Department while they are deep cleaned due to covid exposure.

Queanbeyan South principal Adam Zanco says on the school’s website that “a member of our school community has tested positive for COVID-19” and that the “school will be non-operational effective immediately for the on-site attendance of students and staff to allow time for contact tracing and cleaning”.

“All staff and students are asked to self-isolate until you receive further advice,” he says.

“There is no requirement to get a COVID-19 test at this time unless you are unwell.”

Likewise, the message of Queanbeyan West principal Belinda Jamieson.

 

 

 

