Covid in Queanbeyan: Four cases and one exposure site

FOUR new covid cases and one new exposure site have been identified in the Queanbeyan-Palerang Region today (October 6).

According to a Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) spokesperson, three of the cases are in Karabar and one is in Bungendore and all are linked to known cases.

Karabar Blooms Chemist has also been identified as a new exposure site.

Anyone who visited the chemist between 6pm and 7pm on Thursday, September 30, is a casual contact and must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received, said a SNSWLHD spokesperson.

Staff will be contacted separately by SNSWLHD’s Public Health Unit regarding their testing and isolation requirements.

Today’s numbers bring the Queanbeyan-Palerang Region’s total active case numbers to 113.

One more case was also recorded in Goulburn today, bringing the city’s total active case numbers to 54 and seven new cases were recorded in Jindabyne, bringing the Snowy Monaro region’s total active case numbers to 49.

Additionally, there have been 35 new exposure sites identified throughout Southern NSW.

The locations and times of concern include:

Goulburn Coles, Corner Clifford and Auburn Streets, from 4.25pm to 5.15pm, Tuesday, September 28.

Jindabyne Woolworths Nuggets Crossing:

From 3.45pm to 4.30pm Sunday, September 26.

From 4.50pm to 5.25pm, Sunday, September 26.

From 5.50pm to 6.30pm, Monday, September 27.

From 10.45am to 11.25am, Tuesday, September 28.

From 12.05pm to 1.45pm, Tuesday. September 28.

From 4.20pm to 4.50pm. Tuesday, September 28.

From 9.05am to 10.35am, Wednesday, September 29.

From 11.10am to 11.40am, Thursday, September 30.

From 10.50am to 11.40am, Friday, October 1.

From 3.45pm to 4.30pm Sunday, September 26. From 4.50pm to 5.25pm, Sunday, September 26. From 5.50pm to 6.30pm, Monday, September 27. From 10.45am to 11.25am, Tuesday, September 28. From 12.05pm to 1.45pm, Tuesday. September 28. From 4.20pm to 4.50pm. Tuesday, September 28. From 9.05am to 10.35am, Wednesday, September 29. From 11.10am to 11.40am, Thursday, September 30. From 10.50am to 11.40am, Friday, October 1. Jindabyne, Metro Petroleum Kosciuszko Road, from 5.40pm to 6.10pm, Monday, September 27.

Jindabyne, Parc Cafe:

From 10.10am to 12.45pm, Tuesday, September 28.

From 11.40am to 12.40pm, Tuesday, September 28.

From 10.10am to 12.45pm, Tuesday, September 28. From 11.40am to 12.40pm, Tuesday, September 28. Jindabyne Mitre 10:

From 11.45am to 12.30pm, Monday, September 27.

From 3.45pm to 4.25pm, Monday, September 27.

From 1.20pm to 2.15pm, Tuesday, September 28.

From 11.45am to 12.30pm, Monday, September 27. From 3.45pm to 4.25pm, Monday, September 27. From 1.20pm to 2.15pm, Tuesday, September 28. Jindabyne, Rydges Hotel Snowy Mountains, from 7.30pm to 8.15pm, Tuesday, September 28.

Jindabyne, Takayama Restaurant, from 8.10pm to 9.50pm, Tuesday, September 28.

Lake Jindabyne Hotel, from 9.40pm to 11.55pm, Tuesday, September 28.

Jindabyne Post Office:

From 11.35am to 12.15pm, Monday, September 27.

From 11.30am to 11.55am, Tuesday, September 28.



From 11.35am to 12.15pm, Monday, September 27. From 11.30am to 11.55am, Tuesday, September 28. Jindabyne, Birchwood Café, from 9.40am to 11am, Wednesday, September 29.

Jindabyne, Banjo Paterson Inn, from 6.15pm to 7.55pm, Tuesday, September 28.

Jindabyne, Sundance Bakehouse:

From 1.20pm to 2pm, Saturday, September 25.

From 10.15am to 10.45am, Sunday, September 26.

From 1.20pm to 2pm, Saturday, September 25. From 10.15am to 10.45am, Sunday, September 26. Jindabyne, ESS board store, from 11.45am to 12.15pm, Monday, September 27.

Jindabyne, Mountain Spirit Living, from 12pm to 12.45pm. Monday, September 27.

Jindabyne, Alpine Uniting Church Op Shop, from 12.05pm to 12.45pm, Monday, September 27.

Jindabyne, First Tracks Snowboards, from 3.45pm to 4.15pm, Monday, September 27.

Jindabyne, BP Kosciuszko Road, from 7.30am to 7.55am, Thursday, September 30.

Jindabyne BWS Nuggets Crossing:

From 10.10am to 10.45am, Sunday, September 26.

From 5pm to 5.30pm, Sunday, September 26.

From 10.10am to 10.45am, Sunday, September 26. From 5pm to 5.30pm, Sunday, September 26. Jindabyne, Ace of Wands Beauty, from 10.25am to 1.15pm. Sunday, September 26.

Jindabyne, Caltex Kosciuszko Road, from 11.20am 11.40am, Tuesday, September 28.

Jindabyne, La Famiglia, from 6.15pm to 8.55pm, Tuesday, September 28.

Jindabyne, Mountain Munchies, from 11.05am to 11.30am, Thursday, September 30.

Thredbo, Thredbo Bakery on Friday Drive, from 9.55am to 10.35am, Monday, September 27.

Thredbo, Alpine Hotel, from 7.45am to 4.15pm, Tuesday, September 28.

Thredbo, Merritts Mountain House, from 11.05am to 2.30pm, Sunday, September 26,

Thredbo, The Local Pub on Friday Drive, from 4.05pm to 5.40pm, Monday, September 27.

Thredbo, Retail & Rental Valley Terminal, from 10.40am to 11.20am, Sunday, September 26.

Thredbo, The Bakery in the Village Square, from 11.20am to 11.55am, Wednesday, September 29.

Perisher Valley, Perisher ski resort chair lifts, from 7.45am to 11.15am, Monday, September 27.

Cooma, Centennial Plaza toilets, from 12.50pm to 1.10pm, Thursday, September 23.

Cooma, Macks Auto Tyre centre, from 1.05pm to 1.15pm, Thursday, September 23.

Cooma Coles Commissioner Street:

From 1.10pm to 1.40pm, Thursday, September 23.

From 1.15pm to 1.35pm, Thursday, September 30.

From 1.10pm to 1.40pm, Thursday, September 23. From 1.15pm to 1.35pm, Thursday, September 30. Cooma, Centennial Plaza, from 12.4pm to 1.15pm, Thursday September 30.

Cooma, Your Outdoor Store, from 12.45pm to 1.15pm, Thursday, September 30,

Cooma. 123 Coffee House, from 1.05pm to 1.25pm, Thursday, September 30.

State-wide, NSW recorded 594 locally acquired cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.